Summer Athletics competition begins Friday

DHAKA, Aug 28, 2019 (BSS)- The Trust Bank Limited 15th Summer Athletics

competition will begin on Friday (August 30) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation AJM Nasir Uddin is formally expected

to inaugurate the two-day meet as the chief guest while Managing Director

Trust Bank Farque Moinuddin will present as special guest.

Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) president ASM Ali Kabir will preside

over the opening ceremony, sponsored by Trust Bank Limited and organised by

Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF).

Near about 5,000 men’s and women’s athletes from 64 districts across the

country including eight divisions, education board, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha

Protishtan (BKSP), all three forces and many institutions will compete in the

36 events which include 22 of men’s events and 14 of women’s.

In this regards, a press conference was held at the conference room of

Bangabandhu National Stadium to provide all the details of the meet.

BAF president ASM Ali Kabir, BAF general secretary advocate Abdur Rokib,

BAF vice president advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon and Trust Bank Limited

senior executive vice-president Ahasan Jaman Chowdhury were present, among

others, on the occasion.

The BAF are considering the competition as a trial or selection of the

athletes for the upcoming SA Games. The residential training camp of the

athletes for the SA Games already gets underway from July 15 last at the BKSP

under the supervision of Bangladesh Olympic Association.