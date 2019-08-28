Digital security has to be ensured: Jabbar

DHAKA, Aug 28, 2019 (BSS) – Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar today said digital security has to be ensured at any cost for all internet users.

“Government has the responsibility to provide digital security to the citizens alongside making the country digitalized. . . Bangladesh has attained the ability to face technology-based crimes with technology,” he added.

The minister was addressing a meeting at the directorate of telecommunication (DOT) organized to know the progress of the under-implementation Cyber Threat Detection and Response Project.

He also directed the law enforcing agencies and concerned organizations to ensure digital security.

Jabbar said digital security unit has to be established at Upazila level to ensure digital security as broadband internet has reached almost each Union Parishad across the country.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Ashoke Kumar Biswas, Managing Director of Digital Security Agency Md Rashedul Islam, BTCL Managing Director Iqbal Mahmood, DOT Managing Director Md Mohsinul Alam, Teletalk Managing Director Shahab Uddin and officials concerned were present at the meeting.