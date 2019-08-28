Julian Calefato appointed BCB Physiotherapist

DHAKA, August 28, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Julian Calefato as the national team Physiotherapist.

Calefito, 40, is a South African and Italian national and is a specialist on injury prevention and management. He will be contracted with the BCB until the end of November 2021.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said: “Calefito brings with him comprehensive sports physiotherapy expertise and will be a welcome addition to the National Team set up.”

Calefito has previously worked with Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, Derbyshire County Cricket Club, Western Province Cape Cobras and had provided services to the England and Wales Cricket Board both as a physiotherapist and a strength and conditioning coach.

Apart from cricket, his experience of working in other sports and organisations include America’s Cup sailing, the Springbok Rugby Union, the Sports Science Institute of South Africa, the Volvo Ocean Race (Team China), Loughborough University and elite ice hockey in Switzerland.

Calefito is expected to join the Bangladesh Team ahead of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Chattogram next month.