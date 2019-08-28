814 cartons of foreign brand cigarettes seized at Ctg airport

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 28, 2019 (BSS)-Customs intelligence and investigation officials today seized 814 cartons of foreign-made Ezee brand cigarettes from three passengers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Shah Amanat International Airport.

On a tip-off, the officials recovered the 814 cartons foreign brand cigarette, worth about Taka 10 lakh from seven separate shopping bags in the flight which came from Dubi this morning, said Assistant Commissioner of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) Mohammad Musa Khan.

He said passengers Abdul Quader Mollah, Mohammad Yasin and Mohammad Asad temporarily detained for interrogation.

A team of customs officials found the cigarette into seven separate shopping bags that came from Dubi around 7.30am, Khan added.

The market value of the seized cigarette is Taka 10 lakh.