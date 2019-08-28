Bangladesh HP takes firm control over Sri Lanka

DHAKA, August 28, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team took a firm control over Sri Lanka Emerging Team on the second day of the first four-day match at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed 4-31 as Sri Lanka was reduced to 101-4 after Bangladesh piled up 360 in its first innings.

With six wickets at hands, Sri Lanka are now trailing by 259 runs.

By taking those all the four fallen wickets, Nayeem who played two Test matches for Bangladesh reinforced his case to get into the Test team again.

Bangladesh earlier added 127 runs to their overnight total of 233-4 to be all out for 360, shortly before lunch.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto who began the day on 124, added just nine runs to be out for 133. Another overnight unbeaten Afif Hossain however couldn’t add any runs to his total and was dismissed for 54.

Wicket-keeper batsman Zakir Hasan held together the innings after the early fall of Shanto and Afif as he scored 41 to help the side propel past 350 plus total.

Sri Lanka who won the three-match one-day series by 2-1 was caught by the spin-web of Nayeem who tormented them right from the beginning.

Nayeem however grabbed all the first four wickets, leaving Sri Lanka at precarious 59-4 before Promod Maduwantha and Ashen Bandara came up with resistance.

The duo added 42 runs to their undefeated fifth wickets partnership and steadied the side.

Before the bails were drawn, Bandara was batting on 23 while Maduwantha was on 21.