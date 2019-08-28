Experts for increasing fish production to cut poverty

RANGPUR, Aug 28, 2019 (BSS) -Fisheries experts at a fingerling releasing function have laid emphasis on increasing fish production consistently to improve livelihoods of people by cutting poverty to strengthen rural economy.

They expressed the view at the event organised by Kawnia Upazila Fisheries Department for releasing of 434.78 tonnes of fish fries in 22 government water bodies of the upazila under the revenue budget for the 2019-2020 FY on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) for Kawnia upazila Jasmine Nahar formally inaugurated the program in the function by releasing carp varieties of fingerling to the pond of the upazila parishad as the chief guest.

With Kawnia Upazila Fisheries Officer (UFO) Aminul Islam in the chair, Assistant Upazila Fisheries Officer Mahbub Ul Alam, Fisheries Extension Officer Foyzun Nahar, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Ahsan Habib Sarker addressed the event.

In his welcome speech, UFO Aminul Islam Fulbari said fish production has been increasing in the tune of over one lakh tonnes annually in the country in last ten years following implementation of pragmatic steps taken by the government.

“The government is implementing massive programs for expanding fish cultivation in rural areas and providing assistance to the fishermen, fish farmers and private sector entrepreneurs to boost fish output,” he said.

Assistant UFO Mahbub Ul Alam called for bringing all water bodies and flood plains under fish cultivation using latest technologies to further boost fish output and cut rural poverty after meeting nutrition of rural people in building a healthier Bangladesh.

The chief guest urged everyone to enhance fish production side by side with protecting natural breeding grounds, stopping catch of smaller fishes to preserve extinct and indigenous fish species to cur poverty and achieve self-reliance by rural people.