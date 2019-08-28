Light to moderate rain likely across country

DHAKA, Aug 28, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted light to moderate rain at several places of the country in the next

24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Barishal, Khulna,

Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka

and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at some places over the

country,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning here.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the

bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded 36 degrees Celsius at Dimla

in Nilphamari district while minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius in

Teknaf.

The sun sets at 6.21 pm today and rises at 5.39 am tomorrow in capital.