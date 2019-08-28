BP to exit Alaska in $5.6 bn deal

WASHINGTON, Aug 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – British oil giant BP said Tuesday it

will sell all of its Alaska operations for $5.6 billion, exiting the state

after 60 years to help meet divestment goals.

The local firm Hilcorp Alaska will acquire the BP assets, including

operations in the mammoth Prudhoe Bay oilfield, BP said in a statement.

The sale, which is due to be completed next year, is part of BP’s $10

billion divestment program to help the company shore up its balance sheet.

In June, the company said it would sell assets in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez to

a Dubai firm for an undisclosed sum.

Projects elsewhere in the world are now better suited to BP’s long-term

strategy and were thus “more competitive for our investment,” BP chief Bob

Dudley said in the statement.

“Our exit from Alaska does not in any way diminish BP’s commitment to

America.”

The sale to Hilcorp involves a $4 billion payment up front, with the

remainder coming in earnout payments over time.

BP’s Alaska production is expected to average 74,000 barrels per day in

2019, according to the company.

The British oil major first entered oil-rich Alaska in 1959 — the same

year it officially became a US state — and helped construct the 800-mile

(1,300-kilometer) Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

The company last month posted a 35 percent drop in quarterly profits due

to falling oil prices.