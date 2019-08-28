Mexico strikes deal with gas companies in pipeline row

MEXICO CITY, Aug 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Mexico’s president said Tuesday his

government has reached a deal with gas pipeline operators to settle a dispute

over contracts signed under his predecessor, defusing a row that had spooked

investors.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the deal, reached with four

companies based in the US, Canada and Mexico, would save the government $4.5

billion.

The leftist leader had rattled markets last month when his administration

took the companies to court over their contracts to deliver gas to the public

utilities company CFE.

The contracts were signed under former president Enrique Pena Nieto, but

the current administration called them “exorbitant.”

The government did not immediately release full details on the

renegotiated contracts.

However, Lopez Obrador said the companies had agreed to take a profit cut

of more than 30 percent.

“We owe our thanks to the goodwill of these business executives, who were

willing to hold talks to reach an agreement and put the national interest

first,” Lopez Obrador told a press conference.

He gave special thanks to Mexico’s richest man, Carlos Slim, whose Grupo

Carso was one of the companies involved.

Standing beside the president, Slim — the world’s fifth-richest person,

according to Forbes magazine — said the deal would enable Mexico to reap the

benefits of cheap gas imports from the United States, where a shale gas boom

has sent prices plunging.

“This will enable (Mexican power plants) to replace diesel and fuel oil,

which are not only more expensive but also polluting,” said Slim.

It is not the first time the billionaire has found himself in the firing

line of the anti-establishment president’s policy overhauls.

One of Lopez Obrador’s first moves after winning election last year was to

cancel a new $13-billion airport for Mexico City whose chief backer was Slim.

But Slim treaded carefully at the press conference, saying he “agrees 100

percent” with the new government’s agenda and expressing his confidence in

the Mexican economy — whose growth officially stagnated last quarter, in a

blow to Lopez Obrador.

The other companies involved in the gas deal are TransCanada and IEnova, a

subsidiary of US-based Sempra Energy.

Mexican firm Fermaca is also due to take part, officials said.