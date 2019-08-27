Sensitive journalism helps resolution to conflict: speakers

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 27, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a roundtable here today said that sensitive journalism can play a vital role in resolving conflicts and promoting human rights, democracy, peace and dialogue.

They said sensitive journalism encourages journalists to gather accurate information and think deeply about any incident that helps them produce objective news. It also helps them resolve conflicts through publishing factual reports instead of fueling the conflicts, they added.

Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communications (BNNRC) with the support of Internews organized the roundtable on “Conflict and Sensitive Journalism” at a city hotel here.

AHM Bazlur Rahman, Chief Executive officer of BNNRC, in his introductory speech hoped that the roundtable would create a positive impact in of journalism.

Samir Kanti Barua, Chief of Chattogram Bureau of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), presented a concept paper on the topic while Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism Department of Dhaka University Dr S M Shamim Reza moderated it.

Chairman of Mass Communication and Journalism Department of Chattogram University Prof Abul Kalam Azam, Senior Lecturer of the department of Journalism and Media Studies of the Port city International University Jewell Das, General Manager of Bangladesh Television, Chattogram Centre, Nitai Kumer Bhattacharjee, Regional Controller of News of Bangladesh Betar, Chattogram, Gopal Chandra Dev, Joint Editor of Protom Alo Biswajit Chowdhury and senior journalists took part in the discussion.

The speakers said reporters must know where they have to look for solutions and they must be aware of media’s role and the responsibility of a conflicting situation.