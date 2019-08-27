Bangabandhu is immortal: NU VC

DHAKA, Aug 27, 2019 (BSS) – National University (NU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Harun-or-Rashid today said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will remain alive through his works.

“Bangabandhu dedicated himself for the freedom of Bengali nation. He is the architect of the nation…His works will remain immortal among his followers”, he told the ‘Bangabandhu Memorial Lecture 2019’ arranged by the Bangladesh Asiatic Society.

He said the defeated force of 1971 had killed Bangabandhu as they could not accept the rising of Bangladesh.

Vice-president of Bangladesh Asiatic Society Mezbah-Us-Salehin presided over the function.