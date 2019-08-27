Quader for following Bangabandhu’s ideals to build prosperous nation

DHAKA, Aug 27, 2019 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged all to follow the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a prosperous nation.

“Shedding tears for Bangabandhu is not enough (to mourn him). We should follow the lessons he left for us. We should work to reconstruct Bangladesh as dreamt by him,” he told a discussion here.

Secretariat Officer-Employee Oikya Parishad organised the discussion and a doa mahfil here, marking the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam, Local Government Division Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed and Secretary of Land Ministry Md Maksudur Rahman Patwary, among others, spoke with Bangladesh Administrative Officers Association President Mohammad Moinul Islam in the chair.

Quader said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was the mastermind behind the killings of Bangabandhu and his family members on August 15, 1975, while his son Tarique Rahman was the mastermind of the August 21 grenade attack.

The 21 August grenade attack, he said, was carried out in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue with a target to kill the elder daughter of Bangabandhu and the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina.

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said Harkat-ul-Jihad leader confessed that as per the instruction of Hawa Bhaban, the outlawed group carried out grenade attack on an AL rally at Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21 in 2004.

“If he (Tarique) was not involved in the grenade attack, why did he stage ‘Joj Mia drama’?” he posed a question.

Quader said had Ziaur Rahman not patronised the killers of Bangabandhu and stopped the process of trial in the Bangabandhu killing by proclaiming the indemnity ordinance, he would not have killed.