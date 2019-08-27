Bangabandhu photo exhibition by DUJA

DHAKA, August 27, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University Journalists’ Association (DUJA) today held a photograph exhibition observing the 44th martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the month of mourning with due solemnity.

The programme envisaged a day-long photo exhibition titled “Amar Kobir Smritigatha (Memories of Immortal Poet)” at Teacher-Student Center (TSC) commemorating the memory of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the exhibition where around 200 photographs on the life and works of Bangabandhu were displayed.

DU Pro-VC Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, Dhaka University Teachers’ Association President Prof Dr Maksud Kamal, DUJA President Rayhanul Islam Abir, DUJA General Secretary Md Mahdi-Al-Muhtasim Nibir, Bangladesh Chattra League President Md Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon, teachers, staff, DUJA members and students were present at the exhibition.