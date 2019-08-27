Naimur calls for rotation policy to protect players

DHAKA, August 27, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh’s first Test captain Naimur Rahman Durjoy, also the current chairman of BCB High Performance Programme, believes that it’s the high time to introduce rotation policy to protect players from being burnt out.

His comment came when Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan urged BCB for the players’ workload management in the wake of Bangladesh’s packed International and domestic schedule.

Shakib himself skipped the country’s three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka after the World Cup while opener Tamim Iqbal took a break from the one-off Test match against Afghanistan and subsequent tri-nation T20 series involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Tamim who simply couldn’t live up to the expectation during the World Cup looked tired in Sri Lanka series where he was also the captain.

Tamim’s case particularly reinforced the rotation policy issue to which the BCB is yet to make any response.

However it is believed more than anything else it will help the selectors to have a look at the possible replacement of senior cricketer by seeing how the youngster respond when they are exposed at international level.

”Rotation policy should be introduced,” Naimur Rahman said here on Tuesday when his attention was drawn about the importance of rotation policy.

”We need replacement for important players for future, like Shakib. If we have good potential player as his replacement for future, we can give him the field experience, letting play some matches,” he added.

“The players can get injured too. So this policy has always been there and should be made stronger. There are some series where you can introduce new players resting the seniors. I think this is a high time to ponder about it,” he remarked.

He said there is no point of making any noise when senior cricketers ask for rest despite the fact that it is not a culture very common country’s cricket landscape.

“They should take it normally. Sometimes players ask for rest on their own. Like before the World Cup some players were on rest, now Tamim is on rest,” he said.

He also said that current ODI’s skipper Mashrafe should understand when to quit from the international cricket with his head held high.

BCB planned to give Mashrafe farewell, arranging a one-off ODI against Zimbabwe after the tri-nation series but Mashrafe sought two months more to take the decision of his retirement.

”Few players get the same cordiality from the board for their retirement and I think rightly so because it is the responsibility for the board due to the fact he is such a huge player.”

”But it is also a responsibility for the player to decide when he is going to retire,” he concluded.