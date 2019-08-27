Distribution of free Aman seedlings begins in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, AUG 27, 2019 (BSS) – The free distribution of the late variety of Aman paddy seedlings produced at Agriculture Training Institute (ATI) began yesterday to the flood affected small and marginal farmers of Sadar upazila in the district

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources said like the previous years, the seedlings of late variety Naizarshal Aman paddy were produced on 6 bighas of land of ATI here at the arrangement of the DAE aimed at distributing to the flood affected farmers at free of cost.

As the devastating flood inundated vast areas in the district last month, the Aman seedlings produced on their seedbeds were damaged making the affected farmers worried about the T-Aman paddy farming this season.

The DAE smartly took the initiatives to distribute the seedlings of ATI to 120 affected small and marginal farmers of Sadar upazila free of cost to help them recoup their losses caused by flood.

Accordingly, the seedlings distribution activity to the flood affected small and marginal farmers of the upazila started on Monday.

DC Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the seedlings distribution to the affected farmers of Sadar upazila in a function held on the premises of ATI at noon as the chief guest.

Speaking at the function, DC Abdul Matin advised the farmers to plant the seedlings on their land properly and nurture it taking the suggestions from the field level agricultural officials to get desired output against the crop.

Principal of ATI Poritosh Kumar, deputy director (DD) of DAE Dr. SM Ferdous, district training officer Showkat Osman, upazila agriculture officer Al Imran, sub assistant agriculture officers, and union parishad chairmen including media men were present on the occasion.

SM Ferdous, an official of DAE said, the seedlings of Aman paddy produced on the land of ATI, Tazhat, Rangpur, Bangladesh Maize and Wheat Research Institute, Nashipur, Dinajpur and DAE, Dinajpur would also be distributed to 990 flood affected farmers of the district very soon.