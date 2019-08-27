Driver killed in Gopalganj road accident

GOPALGANJ, Aug 27, 2019 (BSS) – A pickup van driver was killed and three others were injured as his pickup van collided head-on with a truck in Char Proshonnodi area on Dhaka-Barisal Highway under Moksudpur upazila of the district today.

The deceased was identified as Keramot Matbor, 65, hailed from Madaripur district.

Moksudpur police said the accident occurred around 11 am in Char Proshonnodi area on the Dhaka-Barisal Highway, leaving Keramot Matbor dead on the spot and three pickup van passengers injured.

The injured were admitted to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex for treatment.