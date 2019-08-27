Met office predicts rain in parts of country

DHAKA, Aug 27, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

predicted rain accompanied by temporary squally wind in some parts of the

country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram

divisions in next 24-hours commencing at 9 am today,” according to a met

office bulletin.

Besides, one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and

Sylhet divisions may experience moderately heavy falls at some places during

the time, the bulletin added.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 36.1 degrees Celsius in

Rajshahi while today’s minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius at

Kutubdia in Chattogram division.

The sun sets at 6:22 pm today and rises at 5:38am tomorrow in the capital.