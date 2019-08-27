Indictment hearing in Niko graft case on Sept 23

DHAKA, Aug 27, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today set September 23 to hold

hearing on charge framing in Niko graft case against BNP chairperson Begum

Khaleda Zia and others.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka 9th special judge court passed the

order this morning at the newly built courtroom in front of Keraniganj

Central Jail.

Today was set for holding hearing on charge framing, but the jail

authorities couldn’t produce Khaleda Zia before the court as she is

undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against five including

Begum Khaleda Zia with Tejgaon police station on December 9, 2007, for

abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and

extracting gas.

The ACC on May 5, 2008, submitted the charge-sheet against 11 people

including Khaleda Zia. The ACC accused them of incurring a loss of more than

Taka 13 thousand crore of state exchequer by that deal.

Khaleda is now behind the bar after being convicted in Zia Orphanage Trust

graft case on February 8, 2018. She was sentenced to five-year imprisonment,

which later enhanced to 10 by the High Court.