Trump says talks with Rouhani within weeks sounds realistic

BIARRITZ, France, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump said he believed it was realistic he could meet his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani within weeks, following a series of diplomatic initiatives by France.

Asked by reporters if he thought the timeline proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron was realistic, Trump said: “It does”, adding he thought Rouhani would also be in favour.

“I think he’s going to want to meet. I think Iran wants to get this situation straightened out.”