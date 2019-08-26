BNP talking in the same vein as Myanmar: Quader

DHAKA, August 26, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today alleged that BNP is talking in the same vein as Myanmar on Rohingya repatriation issue.

“The whole world is applauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s role on Rohingya issue but a political party of our country, BNP, is behaving like Myanmar, which is provoking the issue for a long time. We are not lagging behind in diplomacy. The pressure on Myanmar to repatriate Rohingyas to their country has increased. This is also because of us,” he said.

Quader came up with the observation while addressing a meeting on the 44th Martyrdom of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day. Bangabandhu Krishibid Parishad organised the programme at Krishibid Institution Auditorium today.

Awami League joint general secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanok and Abdur Rahman, organising secretary Bahauddin Nasim, former secretary general of Bangabandhu Krishibid Parishad Abdul Mannan, among others, addressed the meeting with Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque in the chair.