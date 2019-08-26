Dr Hasan condoles death of actor Babar

DHAKA, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and State Minister Dr Md Murad Hasan today expressed profound shock at the death of noted film actor Khalilur Rahman Babar.

In a condolence message, they prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, information Secretary Abdul Malek condoled the death of Babar.

Babar breathed his last at Square Hospitals in the capital around 9.10 am today at the age of 67.

Babar debuted as actor in Amjad Hossain’s ‘Banglar Mukh’. But then he introduced himself as a prolific player of negative roles through Jahirul Haque’s film ‘Rongbaz.’