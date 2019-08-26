Freedom fighters to be given digital ID cards: Mozammel

DHAKA, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS) – Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque today said the government will provide digital identity cards to the freedom fighters before the next Victory Day.

“The facilities of freedom fighters will be mentioned in the digital ID cards. About 22,000 freedom fighters will get a house each in Mujib Year,” he said while addressing a discussion at Rupnagar Duyaripara in the capital.

Dhaka Zila Muktijoddha Kalyan Samity arranged the discussion marking the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mozammel said the government is providing free treatment to freedom fighters, but many of them cannot avail the facility as they do not know about the government’s service.

After the independence, he said, Bangabandhu nationalised all the primary schools across the country and gave tax exemption for up to 25 bighas of land.

Within a short time, Bangabandhu presented the countrymen a world-class constitution, Mozammel said, adding the present government is working to improve the living standard of the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of martyrs of the August 15 carnage and those who were killed on August 21 in 2004.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs Shajahan Khan, former chairman of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad major general (retd) Helal Morshed Chowdhury and member secretary of the Central Freedom Fighters Coordination Council Osman Ali, among others, spoke at the discussion with president of the Dhaka Zila Muktijoddha Kalyan Samity Amir Hossain Mullah in the chair.