Four killed in Rangpur, Kurigram road accidents

RANGPUR, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS) – Four persons were killed and seven others injured in three separate road accidents at different places of Rangpur and Kurigram districts today, police said.

In Rangpur, a motorcyclist was killed on the spot and two others were injured after a private car hit their motorbike at Kandi Muchir Bazar point on the Sundarganj-Rangpur regional road under Pirgachha upazila around 1 pm.

“The deceased was identified as Nazmul Islam, 31, of village Protap Joysen in the same upazila,” said Sub-inspector of Pirgachha Thana Joynul Abedin.

Pirgachha Thana police rushed to the spot and sent two other injured motorcyclists Nahid Islam, 30, and Alamin, 23, to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

In another accident in Rangpur, four people were injured when a truck hit a battery-run auto rickshaw at Shothibari point on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in Mithapukur upazila at 4 pm.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot, rescued injured auto rickshaw passengers and sent them to the RMCH where, Nabiur Rahman, 55, one of them, died this evening.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mithapukur Thana Md. Jafar Ali has confirmed the incident.

In Kurigram, two motorcyclists were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between two speedily running motorcycles at Chondipur point on the Kurigram-Nageswari road in Nageswari upazila this afternoon.

Nageswari Thana police rescued and rushed the injured motorcyclists to Kurigram Sadar Hospital. However, injured motorcyclists, Alamgir Hossain, 35, of village Kumorpur in Sadar upazila and Member of Dharonibari union Parisahd Zahidul Islam, 35, in Ulipur upazila of Kurigram succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, OC of Nageswari Thana Rawshan Kabeer informed told BSS that two other injured motorcyclists were undergoing treatments at the hospital.

Separate cases were filed in these connections with the respective police stations.