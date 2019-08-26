DUJA’s photo exhibition tomorrow

DHAKA, August 26, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University Journalists’ Association

(DUJA) will hold a photograph exhibition tomorrow to observe the 44th

martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the month of mourning with

due solemnity.

The programme envisages a day-long photo exhibition titled “Amar Kobir

Smritigatha” at Teacher-Student Center (TSC) at 10 am commemorating the

memory of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman will inaugurate the

programme while DUJA President Rayhanul Islam Abir and General Secretary

Mahdi-Al-Muhtasim Nibir and other members of DUJA will be present.