DUJA’s photo exhibition tomorrow

DHAKA, August 26, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University Journalists’ Association
(DUJA) will hold a photograph exhibition tomorrow to observe the 44th
martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the month of mourning with
due solemnity.
The programme envisages a day-long photo exhibition titled “Amar Kobir
Smritigatha” at Teacher-Student Center (TSC) at 10 am commemorating the
memory of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman will inaugurate the
programme while DUJA President Rayhanul Islam Abir and General Secretary
Mahdi-Al-Muhtasim Nibir and other members of DUJA will be present.