Bangabandhu Corner installed at RUET

RAJSHAHI, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi University of Engineering and

Technology (RUET) installed Bangabandhu Corner in ground floor of its Library building here today aims at projecting the life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the people in general.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton opened the

corner as the chief guest.

Presided over by RUET Vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Rafiqul Islam Sheikh,

the ceremony was addressed, among others, by former VC of Rajshahi University

Prof Sayedur Rahman Khan, Director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital

Brigadier General Jamilur Rahman and RUET Registrar Prof Selim Hossain.

Speaking on the occasion, Liton urged the students to know the life and

works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to become patriotic citizen of the

country.

“The new generation must follow the ideals of Bangabandhu for becoming the

patriotic citizen of the country,” the mayor said, adding that they should

also listen the speeches of Bangabandhu minutely.

Bangladesh emerged as an independent country in 1971 under the dynamic and

farsighted leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Liton said.

The corner has been enriched with Bangabandhu’s portrait, historic speech

of 7th March, photographs of his life and more than 500 books on life and

works of Bangabandhu.