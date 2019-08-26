Langeveldt’s plan to work with fast bowlers all year round: Bashar

DHAKA, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh pace bowling coach Charl Langeveldt wants all pace bowlers from all level of cricket of the country in one place in a bid to see them and at the same time work with them all the year round, said national team selector Habibul Bashar Sumon.

After a discussion with Langeveldt, which revolves around to how Bangladesh

could find proper Test bowler to thrive in foreign condition, Bashar said the

former South Africa fast bowler is quite excited with his job.

He said that Langeveldt wants to see the fast bowlers who were in High

Performance (HP) programme and playing other level of cricket in one place

and keen to watch their talent and ability.

At the same time, Bashar said Langeveldt understood that Bangladesh need to

have proper pace bowling group to win Test matches outside of the country.

“We have to think about Test differently. If we want to win outside home,

pace bowling is very essential and we can feel it,” Bashar said here on

Monday.

In Bangladesh the spinner plays the role while pacer bowlers hardly got the

chance to bowling. There are some instances that Bangladesh played Test

cricket at home without any pacer.

Basically Bangladesh’s resourceful spin attack and the non Asian teams’

vulnerability against spin prompted team management to go for spinning-track

at home.

But outside at the home, Bangladesh hardly had that luxury and the pacers

job became crucial. But the pacers couldn’t thrive on most of the occasion

vastly due to the lack of Test match exposure.

“When we play at home, spinners play the main role but when we go outside

we need pacers more. He (Langeveldt) knows that and we discussed about that,”

Bashar added.

“Basically we discussed about future. He is very excited, he wants to see

everyone. He will meet the HP fast bowlers. We have one already working with

HP, so he will know whom we are working with and will know the promising

players. We will bring the fast bowlers in these trainings. If they don’t

have any matches, then we will bring him to work with them so that we can

work for the future,” he further said.