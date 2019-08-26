Death anniversary of National Poet Nazrul tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS) – The 43rd death anniversary of National Poet

Kazi Nazrul Islam will be observed across the country tomorrow in a befitting

manner.

On August 27 (12 Bhadra of Bangla calendar year) in 1976, the poet

breathed his last at the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib

Medical University Hospital, in the city.

The poet was buried with state honour beside the Dhaka University central

mosque.

Different political parties, socio-cultural and professional bodies have

chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day.

Marking the day, Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television, and other

private television channels and radio stations will air special programmes,

while the national dailies will publish special supplements.

Dhaka University (DU) will arrange a Qurankhwani after Fajr prayers at the

DU central mosque.

Teachers, students, officers and employees of the university will bring out

a procession on the campus after offering fateha at the grave of the poet.

A discussion will be also arranged on the campus, marking the day.

Bangla Academy will arrange a solo lection session on the poet with

National Professor Dr Anisuzzaman in the chair.

The ruling Awami League will observe the day with various programmes. The

party will place a wreath at the poet’s grave and offer a fateha and doa

here. AL central leaders will join the programmes.

Various socio-cultural organisations, including Bangladesh Shilpakala

Academy, Shishu Academy and Nazrul Academy, will observe the day by holding

separate programmes.

Nazrul was a poet, lyricist, musician and philosopher.

The nation got inspirations from Nazrul’s poems and songs during the great

Liberation War in 1971 and all other democratic movements and struggles.

Nazrul wrote nearly 3,000 songs and composed many of them which are known

as Nazrul-Geeti or Nazrul Sangeet.

After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought poet Nazrul Islam to Dhaka from Kolkata along

with his family and made arrangements for living with state honour.

Bangabandhu also provided a residence for the family of the poet in the

city’s Dhanmondi.