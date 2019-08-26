Met office predicts rain at many places over the country

DHAKA, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

predicted that rain accompanied by temporary squally wind might occur in many parts of the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and

Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and

Mymensingh divisions”, said a met office bulletin issued here today.

“Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay”, it

added.

However, the day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 35.9 in Sylhet while

today’s minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius in Rangamati under

Chattogram division.

The sun sets at 6:23 pm today and rises at 5:38am tomorrow in the capital.