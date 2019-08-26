Bangladesh elected vice-chair of Asia Pacific DGCA’s 56th conference

DHAKA, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh civil aviation authority chairman

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman has been elected as vice-chairman of the

56th Conference of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Asia

Pacific (APAC) region, an official release said today.

The conference was held on 19-24 August in Kathmandu of Nepal where a

Bangladesh delegation led by Mafidur Rahman attended, the release said.

Around 400 delegation including Chief Executives of Civil Aviation

Authority of 37 APAC States, Representatives from States Civil Aviation

Ministry, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Federal Aviation

Administration (FAA), International Air Transport Association (IATA), EU

Civil Aviation, United Kingdom, United States, DGCA France, Boeing and Airbus

Company, Aircraft and Parts Manufacturer Company and representatives of

various airlines joined the Conference, it added.

Nepal civil aviation authority director general Rajan Phokhrel was also

elected as the chairman of the conference, the release continued.

Bangladesh will host the 571h DGCA Conference, which will be held at Dhaka

in 2020.

In this regard, a video clip was presented during the 56th DGCA Conference

and a stall was decorated displaying all Bangladeshi items to promote the

country’s aviation activities, which was vastly appreciated by ICAO and

delegations attended the conference.