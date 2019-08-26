Weinstein to hear new accusations against him

NEW YORK, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein,

indicted over two sexual assault allegations, is to be informed of new

allegations against him Monday that could delay his trial and complicate his

defense.

New York prosecutors announced on Thursday that they had filed a new

indictment against the 67-year-old former producer. The original accusations

against him were a catalyst for America’s #MeToo movement.

The document is expected to be made public in a state court on Monday, two

weeks before jury selection for his trial is scheduled to start on September

9.

According to US media the new indictment will include testimony from

actress Annabella Sciorra, known for her star turn in the hit television

series “The Sopranos.”

Sciorra helped trigger the #MeToo movement in October 2017 when she told

The New Yorker magazine that Weinstein raped her at her home in Manhattan in

1993.

Weinstein has always insisted his sexual relationships were consensual and

is again expected to enter a not guilty plea on Monday.

Once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, Weinstein has been accused

of harassment and assault by more than 80 women, including stars such as

Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd.

But the “Pulp Fiction” producer only faces charges involving two women —

one who alleges he raped her in 2013, the other who claims he forcibly

performed oral sex on her in 2006.

Sciorra reportedly approached prosecutors too late for her allegations to

be included in the original indictment, The New York Times reported, citing a

letter written by the prosecutor in charge of the case.

The judge denied a prosecution request that Sciorra be allowed to give

evidence at Weinstein’s trial because she had not testified before a grand

jury as is procedure under US law.

Prosecutors hope the new indictment will allow her to testify. The number

of accusers appearing in court can influence the verdict, as seen in the 2018

conviction of Bill Cosby.

Weinstein’s lawyers have denounced the new indictment as a “desperate”

last-minute move and are expected to ask for the indictment to be dismissed.

Bennett Gershman, a law professor at Pace University and a former

prosecutor, said the judge will likely reject their request.

They will at most be given “more time to prepare the trial,” he told AFP,

meaning a delay to the start of the trial.

Weinstein’s attorneys have also asked for the trial to be moved, arguing

that intense coverage in New York’s tabloids has meant he won’t get a fair

trial.

A decision will also likely come Monday but the request is expected to be

rejected.