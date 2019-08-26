Brazil’s army fights Amazon fires after hundreds more flare up

PORTO VELHO, Brazil, Aug 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Brazil on Sunday deployed

two C-130 Hercules aircraft to douse fires devouring parts of the Amazon

rainforest, as hundreds of new blazes flared up and thousands protested over

the destruction.

Heavy smoke covered the city of Porto Velho in the northwestern state of

Rondonia where the defense ministry said the planes have started dumping

thousands of liters of water, amid a global uproar over the worst fires in

years.

Swathes of the remote region bordering Bolivia have been scorched by the

blazes, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky and increasing air

pollution across the world’s largest rainforest, which is seen as crucial to

mitigating climate change.

Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to

make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem this year.

“It gets worse every year — this year, the smoke has been really

serious,” Deliana Amorim, 46, told AFP in Porto Velho, where half a million

people live.

Seven states, including Rondonia, have requested the army’s help in the

Amazon, where more than 43,000 troops are based and available to combat

fires, officials said.

Dozens of firefighters went to Porto Velho on Sunday to help put out the

blazes. Justice Minister Sergio Moro has also given the green light for the

deployment of security forces to tackle illegal deforestation in the region.

The fires have triggered a global outcry and are a major topic of concern

at the G7 meeting in Biarritz in southern France.

World leaders at the summit have agreed to help the countries affected by

the fires “as fast as possible,” French President Emmanuel Macron said

Sunday.

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had

earlier offered their countries’ assistance.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said Sunday he would accept international

help to combat wildfires raging in the country’s southeast as he suspended

his election campaign to deal with the crisis.

Although about 60 percent of the Amazon is in Brazil, the vast forest also

spreads over parts of eight other countries or territories: Bolivia,

Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

Macron’s remarks come amid an escalating war of words with his Brazilian

counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, who he has accused of lying over Brazil’s stance

on climate change.

Bolsonaro has denounced what he calls Macron’s “colonialist mentality.”

– Trade deal at risk –

The fires threaten to torpedo a huge trade agreement between the European

Union and South American countries, including Brazil, that took 20 years to

negotiate.

EU Council president Donald Tusk told reporters at the G7 on Saturday that it was hard to imagine European countries ratifying a trade pact with the Mercosur bloc as long as Brazil

fails to curb the fires ravaging the Amazon.

Pope Francis on Sunday also voiced concern for the rainforest, which he

described as a “vital” lung for the planet.

Under intensifying pressure, Bolsonaro on Friday vowed a “zero tolerance”

approach to criminal activities in the Amazon and promised strong action to

control the fires.

Days earlier, he had accused non-government organizations of igniting the

blazes after their funding was cut.

“There are forest fires all over the world, and this cannot be used as a

pretext for possible international sanctions,” Bolsonaro said, after issuing

a decree authorizing the deployment of armed forces.

Bolsonaro told reporters Saturday the fires were affecting areas already

cleared, not the remaining forest.

The latest official figures show 79,513 forest fires have been recorded in

Brazil this year, the highest number of any year since 2013.

More than half of the fires are in the massive Amazon basin, where more

than 20 million people live. Some 1,130 new fires were ignited between Friday

and Saturday, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research

(INPE).

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the fashionable Ipanema

neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, after demonstrations across the

country and in Europe on Friday.

Chanting “Bolsonaro leave, Amazon stay”, protesters demanded the

government do more to protect the forest.

“The nature is being destroyed,” Teresa Correa, from the northern state of

Para, told AFP.

“The situation is worse since he (Bolsonaro) became president — he wants

to explore and destroy everything.”