US for implementing Annan Commission’s recommendations

DHAKA, Aug 25, 2019 (BSS) – The United States has called upon the Myanmar government to implement the Kofi Annan Commission’s recommendations, which offer the best path forward for resolving the long-pending Rohingya crisis.

“As August also marks the two years since the release of the Kofi Annan-led Advisory Commission on Rakhine State’s report and recommendations, many of which concern the institutional discrimination against Rohingyas that continues to this day,” said the US Embassy in Dhaka issuing a statement today.

“We continue to work with international organisations to encourage Burma to create the conditions that would allow for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of refugees to their places of origin or other places of their choosing,” the statement said.

Two years ago, Myanmar security forces carried out in a brutal attack against hundreds of thousands of unarmed men, women, and children in a grossly disproportionate response to attacks by militants on security posts in northern Rakhine State, it said, adding the Myanmar military’s horrific atrocities against Rohingya villagers caused an exodus of more than 740,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh in actions that constituted ethnic cleansing.

Rakhine State is not the only place in Myanmar where the military has committed violations of human rights against the Burmese people over the past seventy years. The lack of accountability and civilian oversight of the military means that military abuses continue today in Rakhine State, as well as Kachin and Shan States and elsewhere in Myanmar, the statement read.

The US called upon all those involved to respect human rights, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and engage in political dialogue to pursue peace.

“We appreciate the government of Bangladesh’s ongoing generosity in hosting these refugees. The United States is the leading contributor of humanitarian assistance in response to the Rohingya crisis, providing nearly US$ 542 million since the outbreak of violence in August 2017. We continue to call on others to join us in contributing to this humanitarian response,” the statement said.

Observing that justice and accountability are essential for Myanmar’s efforts to build a strong, peaceful, secure, and prosperous democracy, the statement said, adding the US continues to call on others to support efforts to promote justice and facilitate conditions for voluntary return of Rohingyas.