Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla will be realised: Khalid Mahmud

DHAKA, Aug 25, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud

Chowdhury today said Sonar Bangla dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would be realised under the leadership of Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina defying all obstacles.

“We have to march forward defying all conspiracies to build Sonar Bangla,”

he said while addressing a doa mahfil organized by Mirpur Awami League to

mark the 44th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

K M Rahmatullah MP, president of Dhaka North Awami League, in the chair, M

Saifullah Saiful, office secretary of Dhaka North Awami League, Councilor

Humayun Rashid Joni and K M Monir Hossain Bipul and General Secretary of

Shechchashebak League, Dhaka North, among others, spoke at the mahfil.

The State Minister said the defeated evil forces do not sit idly, they

were conspiring from home and abroad.

The country was moving forward towards development and progress under the

leadership of Sheikh Hasina, said Khalid Mahmud.

The Doa Mahfil was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of

the martyrs of August 15, 1975 and August 21, 2004.