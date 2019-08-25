Atiqul for action for non-cooperation in anti-Aedes drive

DHAKA, Aug 25, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md
Atiqul Islam today said legal action will be taken against people who will
not cooperate in the ongoing combating operation to destroy Aedes mosquito
and its breeding grounds.
“We have received information that in many cases our cleaning staffs are
being obstructed to enter into the premises of some buildings. We will take
legal action against those building owners or security guards if they do not
cooperate in the drives which are going on in the 36 wards under DNCC,” he
said.
Atiqul said these while inaugurating awareness campaign to tackle dengue
organized by Sampriti Bangladesh on Gulshan-2 DNCC Market premises.
“All the houses, institutions, open spaces, abandoned buildings will come
under the ongoing operation, nothing will be left out. I think we have to
work continuously throughout the year to get rid of the mosquitoes,” he
added.
The DNCC Mayor further said he would soon release the planning of
Integrated Vector Management (IVM), saying, “things like modernization of
mosquito killing equipment, training of the staffs, effect of mosquito
repellants on other insects, as well as on the environment, will be included
in it.”
Sampriti Bangladesh president Pijush Bandapaddhay and ward councilor Md
Afsar Uddin Khan were present on the occasion, among others.
DNCC on August 20 launched its combing operation to destroy Aedes mosquito
and its breeding grounds at Gulshan’s Dr Fazle Rabbi Park under ward no-19.