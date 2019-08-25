Atiqul for action for non-cooperation in anti-Aedes drive

DHAKA, Aug 25, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md

Atiqul Islam today said legal action will be taken against people who will

not cooperate in the ongoing combating operation to destroy Aedes mosquito

and its breeding grounds.

“We have received information that in many cases our cleaning staffs are

being obstructed to enter into the premises of some buildings. We will take

legal action against those building owners or security guards if they do not

cooperate in the drives which are going on in the 36 wards under DNCC,” he

said.

Atiqul said these while inaugurating awareness campaign to tackle dengue

organized by Sampriti Bangladesh on Gulshan-2 DNCC Market premises.

“All the houses, institutions, open spaces, abandoned buildings will come

under the ongoing operation, nothing will be left out. I think we have to

work continuously throughout the year to get rid of the mosquitoes,” he

added.

The DNCC Mayor further said he would soon release the planning of

Integrated Vector Management (IVM), saying, “things like modernization of

mosquito killing equipment, training of the staffs, effect of mosquito

repellants on other insects, as well as on the environment, will be included

in it.”

Sampriti Bangladesh president Pijush Bandapaddhay and ward councilor Md

Afsar Uddin Khan were present on the occasion, among others.

DNCC on August 20 launched its combing operation to destroy Aedes mosquito

and its breeding grounds at Gulshan’s Dr Fazle Rabbi Park under ward no-19.