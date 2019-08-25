Tk 2,747 cr projects taken for easing land services

RANGPUR, Aug 25, 2019 (BSS) – The government has taken projects at the cost of Taka 2,747 crore aiming at easily reaching all land-related services adopting facilities of digitisation to the people’s doorsteps in a hassle-free manner.

“The Ministry of Land will implement the projects for automation of the land-related database spending Taka 997 crore and land survey costing 1,750 crore with assistance of the a2i project,” said Secretary to the Ministry of Land Md. Maksudur Rahman Patwary.

The Secretary disclosed the information while addressing a divisional level ‘E-mutation affairs refreshing workshop’ held at Begum Rokeya auditorium of RDRS Bangladesh here on Saturday as chief guest.

The divisional administration organised the day-long event with assistance of the access to information (a2i) project of the Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Division, ICT Division, USAID and UNDP.

Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue), Revenue Deputy Collectors, Upazila Nirbahi Officers, Assistant Commissioners (Land), Union Assistant Land Officers, Kanoongo and other officials and employees involved in providing land-related services from allover Rangpur division participated in the workshop.

Presided over by Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam, Project Director of the a2i project Dr. Md. Abdul Mannan, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain and Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan addressed the workshop as special guests.

The Secretary said the Ministry of Land has proposed for taking other projects, now under consideration at the Ministry of Planning, to reduce sufferings of people in getting land-related services to the zero level in addition to the two approved projects.

“After implementation of these projects availing facilities of digitisation facilities with assistance of the a2i project, delivering of all land-related services to the people will be quicker and completely transparent and accountable,” he strongly hoped.

He directed officials and employees concerned at all levels to acquire adequate skills in information and communication technologies to deliver land-related services to people easily using digitised e-land management systems to ensure accountability.