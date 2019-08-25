232 slum dwellers get community housing in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 25, 2019 (BSS)- Some 232 slum dwellers are living in brick-built house driving out their long-lasting living life in thatched or mud-house as they got community housing in the city.

They had just moved to their new houses, which they constructed with support from Community Housing Development Fund (CHDF) and recently phase-out Urban Partnerships for Poverty Reduction Project.

Earlier, each of the beneficiaries having land but not house were given loan worth Taka two lakh for the house building purposes.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while launching the CHDF’s loan distribution activities under ‘Livelihoods Improvement of Urban Poor Communities Project (LIUPC) Project’ at Char Satbaria area in the city yesterday afternoon as chief guest.

On the occasion, he disbursed loan worth Taka 18 lakh among nine more beneficiaries and opened house building works of one of those. Around 45,000 more poor and marginal families are expected to become self-reliant through the anti-poverty LIUPC project in Rajshahi city within next six years.

RCC has started implementing the project in cooperation with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said Nur Islam, Executive Engineer and Member Secretary of the project, adding that the project is intended to achieve long-term sustainable growth by eradicating urban poverty and achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The project has been designed to reach initially the unserved and underserved urban population in the city and to promote livelihoods and living conditions of 1.80 lakh poor people living in urban areas.

Mayor Liton urged all concerned to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty for proper and successful implementation of the project so that the target group of people can derive its total benefits.

Chaired by RCC Ward Councilor Masud Rana the meeting was addressed, among others, by community development committee leaders Arifa Akter and Sabina Begum.