Strengthen monitoring system to stop deceiving migration aspirants: PM

DHAKA, Aug 25, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the

authorities concerned to make the monitoring system stronger further along

with conducting massive awareness campaign as the migration aspirants are not

deceived anymore.

“We will have to make the monitoring system stronger further alongside

creating massive awareness programme to stop deceiving migration aspirants

while going abroad,” she said while addressing the maiden meeting of the

National Steering Committee on migration held at the Prime Minister Office

(PMO) here.

The prime minister said migrants are hugely contributing to make the

country’s economy stronger by sending remittances.

She said, “There is an urgent need to cast a special eye as they (migrant

workers) are not lost in any unusual time and it is our duty to look after

their security and welfare because they are the citizens of our country.”

Around one crore Bangladeshi expatriates are now working in around 100

countries as they are sending remittance which is largely contributing to

reduce the poverty and increase reserve of foreign currency, she said.

She asked the authorities concerned to prepare a database of the migrant

workers detailing their whereabouts abroad and work status.

Stressing the need for imparting the foreign job seekers with appropriate

training on the particular jobs and languages, the prime minister said, “We

can talk to the particular countries and arrange training jointly with the

concerned countries as we did in the past.”

MORE ….