Strengthen monitoring system to stop deceiving migration aspirants: PM

DHAKA, Aug 25, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the
authorities concerned to make the monitoring system stronger further along
with conducting massive awareness campaign as the migration aspirants are not
deceived anymore.
“We will have to make the monitoring system stronger further alongside
creating massive awareness programme to stop deceiving migration aspirants
while going abroad,” she said while addressing the maiden meeting of the
National Steering Committee on migration held at the Prime Minister Office
(PMO) here.
The prime minister said migrants are hugely contributing to make the
country’s economy stronger by sending remittances.
She said, “There is an urgent need to cast a special eye as they (migrant
workers) are not lost in any unusual time and it is our duty to look after
their security and welfare because they are the citizens of our country.”
Around one crore Bangladeshi expatriates are now working in around 100
countries as they are sending remittance which is largely contributing to
reduce the poverty and increase reserve of foreign currency, she said.
She asked the authorities concerned to prepare a database of the migrant
workers detailing their whereabouts abroad and work status.
Stressing the need for imparting the foreign job seekers with appropriate
training on the particular jobs and languages, the prime minister said, “We
can talk to the particular countries and arrange training jointly with the
concerned countries as we did in the past.”
MORE ….