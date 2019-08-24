Bangabandhu Memorial Trust meets

DHAKA, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS) – A meeting of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust was held at Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the city this evening.

Chairperson of the trust and elder daughter of the Father of the Nation Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the social welfare activities of the trust and decided to carry forward its different projects faster.

Trust members Law Minister Advocate Anisul Haque, Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Architect Rabiul Hussain and Maj Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz Mallik, Chief Executive Officer Mashura Hossain and Bangabandhu Museum Curator Md Nazrul Islam Khan were present at the meeting, among others.