Bangladesh receives $2.5m export order from Canada fair

DHAKA, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh readymade garment (RMG) industry has received roughly US$2.50 million export order from the apparel sourcing exhibition ‘Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada (ATSC)’ held in Toronto of Canada.

“Bangladesh participants drew attraction of the buyers and succeeded in eliciting a good number potential export orders,” Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Deputy Director Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain told BSS.

He informed that a total of 10 fabric, garment and home textile manufacturers from Bangladesh took part in the tradeshow.

He said DK Textile Limited, Masco Industries Limited, Panache Knitted Creations Limited and Hand Touch got remarkable response from the potential buyers. Hopefully this participation of Bangladesh will open new window for the Bangladesh apparel sector to further expand their market in North America. .

“Hand Touch, a co-exhibitor of EPB, displayed embroidered handmade fashionable garments which attracted the potential buyers and they have made some good contacts which will be soon turned into visible export orders,” he informed.

The deputy director said EPB arranged a slot in the fashion show organized by the organizers and showcased fashionable and basic apparels to draw the attention of potential buyers.

He said Bangladesh also participated in a panel discussion, organized by ATSC on present scenario of the apparel industry and the government initiatives.

Director of the Masco Industries Limited Taufique Anower and Managing Director of Panache Knitted Creations Limited Majid Khan, among others, took part in the session where Counselor (Commerce) of the Bangladesh Embassy in Canada Shakil Mahamud moderated the session.

The speakers highlighted the investment opportunities being offered by Bangladesh and the ongoing development in the apparel industry.