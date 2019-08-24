BUILD calls for providing policy support to e-commerce business

DHAKA, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS) – Recognising e-commerce as a future potential business and trade platform for women entrepreneurs, Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) has called for providing policy support to e-commerce businesses.

The research organisation today made the call at a dialogue on “Developing E-commerce Businesses by Women Entrepreneurs” at Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in the city, said a press release.

BUILD organised the dialogue in collaboration with International Trade Centre, under Trade and Investment Working Committee (T&IWC) of BUILD.

Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry M Mofizul Islam attended the dialogue as the chief guest while Member of the Bangladesh Tariff Commission Dr Mustafa Abid Khan, National VAS Consultant of the a2i Project of PMO Rezwanul Haque Jami and former member of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abdul Kafi, among others, were present on the occasion.

Mofizul Islam appreciated women entrepreneurs who have diversified their product range from traditional goods and urged them to gain competitiveness in the international market through developing product quality.

He suggested women in Bangladesh to come of the barrier of social norms and develop mindset of their own and their surrounding people.

The secretary informed that the commerce ministry has already established a monitoring cell, while e-commerce database is also in the process of being constructed.

He also informed that electronic platform is being established in association with ECAB and A2i and creating ‘Digital Feriwala’ who will be knocking doors to doors with required products by the consumers.

Mustafa Abid Khan informed that gender issues have been in focus by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) under the trade aspect and emphasized on the need of addressing security and payment issues at policy level in case of e- commerce businesses.

He stressed on the need of developing trust among businesses and consumers, for which he recommends refund policy initiatives.

Rezwanul Haque Jami informed the participants of Ek Shop platform under which 5297 Union Digital Centres have been established.

Abdul Kafi informed that 15 percent VAT on showroom of women entrepreneurs have been exempted.

Representatives from ITC, IFC, different banks, NBFs, lending agency and venture capital representatives and multinational companies including representatives from public and private sectors attended the meeting and took part in the discussion.