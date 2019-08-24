Bumper Aush paddy production in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – Farmers are happy with bumper Aush paddy
production in the Panchagarh district, which is significantly contributing to
ensure their food security.
An official of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said,
“Cultivation of Aush paddy is increasing thanks to lower production
cost…After Boro cultivation, farmers are getting time for growing Aush
paddy, which eventually is increasing production of the staple crop in the
country.”
He said a total of 500 hectares of land were brought under Aush paddy
cultivation with the production target of 2,800 tonnes.
Deputy-Director of DAE in Panchagarh office Abu Hanif said, “We are
providing agri-inputs including quality seeds, fertilizer free of
cost….Farmers are also getting other technical supports, which are
encouraging them for cultivating paddy.”
By developing high-yielding varieties of Aush paddy, farmers are getting
16 to 18 maunds of paddy per bigha, he added.