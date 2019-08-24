US to continue pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: Miller

KURIGRAM, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS) – US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller today said the US will continue putting pressure on Myanmar for the “voluntary, safe and sustainable” return of all Rohingyas to their homeland Rakhine State in Myanmar.

“The pressure should be continued on Myanmar. We have already imposed a ban on many security personnel of Myanmar, including its army chief. Putting pressure is being continued on the country,” he said.

The US envoy made the remarks replying to a query from journalists while distributing relief items among flood victims at Natarkandi High School at Astamir Char under Chilmari upazila of the district.

Miller thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the Rohingya issue and said Bangladesh has opened its heart and border to the Rohingyas.

He assured that the US will always remain besides Bangladesh for helping the Rohingya people.

The US envoy visited the Ashtamir Char to announce the contribution of $100,000 from the government and people of the United States to the people of Bangladesh affected by flooding in the region.

The contribution, implemented through CARE Bangladesh, will provide assistance to over 4,900 people from more than 1,200 households.

During his Kurigram visit, the US envoy met with local government officials and residents to learn more about the flooding and how US assistance could complement the Bangladesh government’s relief efforts.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Sultana Parvin, Police Super Mohibul Islam Khan, US Aid Bangladesh Mission Director Derrick S Brown, Care Bangladesh’s Country Director Zia Chowdhury, Upazila chairman Shawkat Ali, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shah Md Shamsuzzoha and Solidarity’s Executive Director Harun Or Rashid Lal were, among others, present.