Bangabandhu was dreamer of Bengali nation: HT Imam

DHAKA, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister’s Political Advisor HT Imam today said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a dreamer of Bengali nation.

“He (Bangabandhu) not only made the Bengali people aware about their nationhood, but also showed them dream of freedom. It was his big achievement,” he said.

HT Imam was addressing a discussion titled ‘Bangabandhu and Bangladesh’ as the chief guest at the Officers Club in city’s Baily road area marking the National Mourning Day.

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) organized the discussion with BASA Senior Vice-President and Prime Minister Office’s (PMO’s) Secretary Sajjadul Hassan in the chair.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam and Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Dr Muhammed Sadique spoke.

Former Principal Secretary to the PMO and Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration national implementation committee coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury addressed the discussion as chief speaker while Additional Secretary of the Local Government Division Aminul Islam Khan conducted it.

HT Imam said no Bangali could have done such thing which Bangabandhu had done. “He gave an independent state and built it gradually,” he added.

Bangabandhu was really an architect of Bangladesh, PM’s political advisor said.

BASA Secretary General Shaikh Yusuf Harun gave the welcome speech.