PM pays tributes to NAP President Muzaffar Ahmed

DHAKA, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich
tributes to one of the political luminaries of the country and Bangladesh
National Awami Party-NAP (Muzaffar) President Professor Muzaffar Ahmed.
The prime minister paid the homage by placing a wreath on his coffin draped
with the red-green national flag at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban
here this morning.
After laying the wreath, the premier stood in solemn silence for some time
as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Prof Muzaffar, also a member
of the advisory council of the Mujibnagar government that led Bangladesh’s
Liberation War in 1971.
Flanked by senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami
League (AL) president, placed another wreath on the coffin of Prof Muzaffar
on behalf of her party.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, joint secretaries Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif
and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, organizing secretary Enamul Haque Shameem,
information and research secretary Advocate Afzal Hussain, office secretary
Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and other central leaders of the party were present on
the occasion.
Later, Jatiya Sangsad speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury placed a wreath
on the coffin of the veteran politician.
Earlier, a wreath was placed on the coffin of Prof Muzaffar on behalf of
President M Abdul Hamid.
A munajat was offered on the occasion, seeking eternal peace of the
departed soul of Prof Muzaffar.
The prime minister, the speaker, ministers, parliament members and leaders
of different political parties joined the munajat.
Earlier, the first namaz-e-janaza of the NAP president was held at South
Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 11 am.
Prof Muzaffar, who was the NAP president for over five decades, breathed
his last around 8 pm on Friday in the city’s Apollo Hospitals.