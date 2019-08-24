PM pays tributes to NAP President Muzaffar Ahmed

DHAKA, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich

tributes to one of the political luminaries of the country and Bangladesh

National Awami Party-NAP (Muzaffar) President Professor Muzaffar Ahmed.

The prime minister paid the homage by placing a wreath on his coffin draped

with the red-green national flag at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban

here this morning.

After laying the wreath, the premier stood in solemn silence for some time

as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Prof Muzaffar, also a member

of the advisory council of the Mujibnagar government that led Bangladesh’s

Liberation War in 1971.

Flanked by senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami

League (AL) president, placed another wreath on the coffin of Prof Muzaffar

on behalf of her party.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, joint secretaries Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif

and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, organizing secretary Enamul Haque Shameem,

information and research secretary Advocate Afzal Hussain, office secretary

Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and other central leaders of the party were present on

the occasion.

Later, Jatiya Sangsad speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury placed a wreath

on the coffin of the veteran politician.

Earlier, a wreath was placed on the coffin of Prof Muzaffar on behalf of

President M Abdul Hamid.

A munajat was offered on the occasion, seeking eternal peace of the

departed soul of Prof Muzaffar.

The prime minister, the speaker, ministers, parliament members and leaders

of different political parties joined the munajat.

Earlier, the first namaz-e-janaza of the NAP president was held at South

Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 11 am.

Prof Muzaffar, who was the NAP president for over five decades, breathed

his last around 8 pm on Friday in the city’s Apollo Hospitals.