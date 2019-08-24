Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony: Shahriar

RAJSHAHI, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar
Alam called Bangladesh a country of communal harmony saying people from all
faiths have been performing their respective religions freely for long.
“Bangladesh is a unique example of communal harmony as people of all
religions live with equal rights, peace and tranquility along with performing
their respective religious culture,” he said.
He was addressing different gatherings at several Hindu temples in Bagha
and Charghat upazila of the district as the chief guest on Janmashtami, one
of the major festivals of Hindu community, yesterday.
The state minister also led colourful rallies and distributed sweetmeats
among the devotees marking the celebration.
Hundreds of Hindu devotees both male, female and children joined the
religious processions from different temples carrying banners, festoons and
placards with the portrait of Lord Krishna, Radha, his father Basudev, mother
Jasodha and tyrant king Kangsha.
Greeting Hindu community members on the occasion of Janmashtami, the state
minister called for following the ideals and teachings of Lord Krishna to
maintain peace, harmony and stability in society.
He urged further strengthening the existing fraternity and friendly
bonding among the people of all religions with a view to ensuring national
advancement and prosperity.
Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shaheen Reja, Bagha Pourasava Mayor Shahinur
Alam, Bagha Upazila Parishad Chairman Layeb Uddin, Charghat Upazila Parishad
Chairman Fakhrul Islam and Puja Udjapan Parishad Committee President Swapan
Karmaker accompanied the state minister.