Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony: Shahriar

RAJSHAHI, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar

Alam called Bangladesh a country of communal harmony saying people from all

faiths have been performing their respective religions freely for long.

“Bangladesh is a unique example of communal harmony as people of all

religions live with equal rights, peace and tranquility along with performing

their respective religious culture,” he said.

He was addressing different gatherings at several Hindu temples in Bagha

and Charghat upazila of the district as the chief guest on Janmashtami, one

of the major festivals of Hindu community, yesterday.

The state minister also led colourful rallies and distributed sweetmeats

among the devotees marking the celebration.

Hundreds of Hindu devotees both male, female and children joined the

religious processions from different temples carrying banners, festoons and

placards with the portrait of Lord Krishna, Radha, his father Basudev, mother

Jasodha and tyrant king Kangsha.

Greeting Hindu community members on the occasion of Janmashtami, the state

minister called for following the ideals and teachings of Lord Krishna to

maintain peace, harmony and stability in society.

He urged further strengthening the existing fraternity and friendly

bonding among the people of all religions with a view to ensuring national

advancement and prosperity.

Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shaheen Reja, Bagha Pourasava Mayor Shahinur

Alam, Bagha Upazila Parishad Chairman Layeb Uddin, Charghat Upazila Parishad

Chairman Fakhrul Islam and Puja Udjapan Parishad Committee President Swapan

Karmaker accompanied the state minister.