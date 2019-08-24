China to impose new tariffs on $75 bn of US imports

BEIJING, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – China announced Friday it will hit US

soybeans, lobsters, peanut butter and other imports worth $75 billion with

new tariffs in retaliation for Washington’s planned duty hikes, further

intensifying the bruising trade war between the world’s top two economies.

The punitive tariffs of 5 to 10 percent will apply to 5,078 items from the

US, starting September 1 and December 15, China’s state council tariff office

said.

Beijing also announced it will reimpose a 25 percent tariff on US autos

and a 5 percent tariff on auto parts, also starting December 15. China had

lifted those tariffs earlier this year as a goodwill measure while trade

talks were underway.

The escalating trade war is adding to growing fears of a possible

recession in the US, with the tariffs weighing on global trade and both

countries’ growth.

US President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on $250 billion in

Chinese goods, with a further $300 billion in imports targeted for new duties

in two more rounds, September 1 and December 15.

Meanwhile China has hit back with duties on around $110 billion of US

goods — or nearly all of the $120 billion worth of American goods it

imported last year.

Some of those goods will now have their tariff rates raised even further.

China’s commerce ministry said it will hit American frozen lobster, frozen

chicken feet, peanut butter and 914 other goods with new 10 percent punitive

tariffs starting September 1.

Soybeans, crude oil and other energy goods face 5 percent tariffs.

The US actions “have led to the continuous escalation of China-US economic

and trade frictions, violating the consensus reached by the two heads of

state in Argentina and the consensus reached in Osaka,” China’s State Council

Tariff Commission Office said in a statement.

“China’s adoption of punitive tariff measures is forced under the pressure

of US unilateralism and trade protectionism,” the office said.

US-made mango juice, electric buses and chemical products face 10 percent

duties XX come mid-December while smaller aircraft, hand pumps and bearings

will be hit with 5 percent taxes.

– ‘The chosen one’ –

Wall Street stocks opened lower Friday after Beijing’s announcement.

Also on Friday Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that trade

tensions were exacerbating the global slowdown and the Fed didn’t have a

“rulebook” for dealing with the fallout.

Those comments came after Trump proclaimed himself “the Chosen One”

Wednesday as he defended his trade war against China, indicating that it was

his destiny to take on Beijing.

An alarm bell went off in the US Treasury bond market last week when 10-

year bond yields briefly fell below the yields offered on a two-year bond —

the inverse of what normally happens.

US officials have said in recent days that trade talks with China will

continue face-to-face next month.

However China’s commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday he had

no information on the next round of meetings, while noting the two sides

remain in contact.

The two economic giants are squaring off in an increasing number of areas

with officials and spokespeople taking daily shots at each other over trade,

territorial disputes in the South China Sea, protests in Hong Kong and US

actions against Chinese tech giant Huawei.