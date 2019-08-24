US-China trade war deteriorates, as Trump lashes out at Beijing

WASHINGTON, Aug 24, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The United States and China exchanged

blows Friday as each side increased punitive tariffs on the other,

intensifying a trade war that is threatening to engulf the global economy.

In a rapid back-and-forth, Beijing took action against $75 billion in

American goods in response to US tariffs announced August 1, and President

Donald Trump lashed out in return by increasing existing and planned tariffs

on a total of $550 billion in Chinese products.

Trump’s blistering Twitter screeds called into doubt chances for a quick

resolution to the trade war between the world’s economic superpowers, which

by the end of the year will cover nearly all imports and exports exchanged

between the two countries.

Accusing China of “taking advantage of the United States on Trade,

Intellectual Property Theft, and much more,” Trump said, “we must Balance

this very…. …unfair Trading Relationship.”

Existing 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods will increase

to 30 percent starting October 1, Trump said.

And tariffs on $300 billion in products, due to take effect September 1 at

10 percent, will now be set at 15 percent, he said.

“China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United

States product (politically motivated!).”

While Beijing worked for three weeks on its multi-tiered tariff response,

Trump’s promised retaliation — which came in a signature tweetstorm — was

announced in less than 10 hours.

The rapidly changing conflict worries US companies, many of whom rely on

China for inputs, for finished products they sell and for manufacturing.

“It’s impossible for businesses to plan for the future in this type of

environment,” said David French of the National Retail Federation.

“The administration’s approach clearly isn’t working, and the answer isn’t

more taxes on American businesses and consumers. Where does this end?”

– Ordered to move –

The attack came with Trump expected to ruffle feathers in France at the

weekend meeting of leaders of the G7 nations. Tensions are mounting between

Trump and the Europeans, Canada and Japan over trade tariffs.

The friction has already slowed US growth and undercut the global economy,

and the threat of a deterioration sent stock markets falling sharply.

The Dow lost more than 600 points to close with a loss of 2.4 percent. The

German DAX lost more than one percent but London’s FTSE gained ground.

“Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start

looking for an alternative to China, including bringing… your companies

HOME and making your products in the USA.”

“We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far… better off without

them,” Trump said.

It was unclear under what authority Trump could demand that private

companies alter their production.

But the influential US Chamber of Commerce urged the two sides to return

to the negotiating table to find a solution.

“While we share the president’s frustration, we believe that continued,

constructive engagement is the right way forward,” Myron Brilliant, the

business group’s head of international affairs, said in a statement.

– China responds –

China’s punitive tariffs of five to 10 percent will apply to 5,078 US

items, and are timed to start in tandem with the new US duties set to take

effect in two steps September 1 and December 15, China’s state council tariff

office said.

Beijing also announced it would reimpose a 25 percent tariff on US autos

and a five percent tariff on auto parts, also starting December 15. China had

lifted those tariffs earlier this year as a goodwill measure while trade

talks were underway.

Trump already imposed steep tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods, with

a further $300 billion in imports targeted in the coming rounds.

Beijing has hit back with duties on around $110 billion of US goods — or

nearly all of the $120 billion worth of American goods it imported last year.

China’s commerce ministry said it will hit American frozen lobster, frozen

chicken feet, peanut butter and 914 other goods with new 10 percent punitive

tariffs starting September 1.

Soybeans, crude oil and other energy goods face 5 percent tariffs.

US-made mango juice, electric buses and chemical products face 10 percent

duties come mid-December while smaller aircraft, hand pumps and bearings will

be hit with 5 percent taxes.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned in a speech Friday that trade

tensions were exacerbating the global slowdown and the central bank does not

have a “rulebook” for dealing with the fallout.

But he also vowed to “act as appropriate” to sustain the sustain the US

economy.

An alarm bell went off in the US Treasury bond market last week when 10-

year bond yields briefly fell below the yields offered on a two-year bond —

seen as a sign of looming recession — and it happened again Friday.

US officials have said in recent days that trade talks with China would

continue next month.

However China’s commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday he had

no information on the next round of meetings, while noting the two sides

remain in contact.