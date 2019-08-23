Dr Hasan Mahmud condoles death of Prof Muzaffar Ahmed

DHAKA, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed profound shock and deep sorrow at the death of Professor Muzaffar Ahmed, president of Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP).

In a condolence message, the minister recalled the contribution of Prof Ahmed to different democratic and progressive movement of the country.

Dr Hasan prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Professor Muzaffar Ahmed breathed his last around 8 tonight at a private hospital here. He was 97.