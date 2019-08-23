PM mourns death of NAP President Muzaffar Ahmed

DHAKA, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of veteran politician and National Awami Party-NAP (Muzaffar) President Professor Muzaffar Ahmed.

In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled the outstanding contributions of Muzaffar Ahmed to the great liberation war and different democratic movements in his long political career.

“The nation will ever remember with profound respect his role in the country’s progressive politics,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.