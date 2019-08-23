NAP president Prof Muzaffar Ahmed passes away

DHAKA, Aug 12, 2019 (BSS) – Professor Muzaffar Ahmed, president of Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP) and a close friend of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, passed away at a city hospital tonight.

He was 97.

Professor Muzaffar Ahmed was the last living adviser to the exiled Mujibnagar Government of Liberation War in 1971.

From the Language Movement in 1952 to the Liberation War and afterwards all people’s welfare-oriented movements, he was in the forefront.

Born on April 14, 1922 in Dewibddar in Cumilla district, he completed his graduation and post-graduation from the department of economics of Dhaka University with distinction. He served in the Economics Department of Dhaka University in 1952-54.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her deep shock at the death of the veteran politician and prayed for salvation of the departed soul.